“I was hoping it would be an opportunity to bring forward a different discourse on migration, but I didn’t have many expectations about it”. Tunisian political scientist and human rights expert Omar Fassatoui – associate researcher at Mesopholis, Mediterranean Center of Sociology, Political Science and History of the Aix-Marseille University – commented on the participation – together with various heads of state and government of the Mediterranean – of the President of Tunisia Kaïs Saïed at the International Conference on migration, held on Sunday 23 July in Rome.

Fassatoui, the EU/Tunisia Memorandum is signed on 16 July: could this partnership really become, as the Italian premier Meloni hopes, “a model for the relations of the European Union with the other North African countries”?

«This type of model does not excite me. The agreement only serves to comfort Saïed in his position of authority. It must not be only the migration issue that unites us, but mobility and the sharing of skills. It is an agreement that seems to confirm Saïed’s xenophobic theses against migration, including sub-Saharan migration. Migrants are an easy scapegoat. They are certainly not the only problem of Tunisia or Italy: there are many others, economic stability in the first place. I can understand that Italy fears migratory flows from Libya or Tunisia, but it must also be emphasized that migrants do not come to Italy as a final destination, but to gain entry into the European Union. Furthermore, the Italian premier Meloni was present at the signing of the Memorandum – whose political family fights migratory flows and considers them as a danger – and the Dutch premier Mark Rutte, but not Tunisia’s first partners, namely France and Germany. Personally, I am in favor of a very well-regulated migration, but we must also take into account the hardships that go through the lives of these people. The Mediterranean is becoming a cemetery. Among other things, let us remember that the Italians too were a nation of migrants”.

During the signing of the agreement, no one mentioned the issue of human rights. A serious shortcoming?

“I am disheartened by the fact that the leaders of Europe, which we consider a free world, are giving their trust to a President who does not respect freedom of expression and who imprisons people for various reasons, ultimately adopting the same modus operandi as Ben Ali. Fortunately, the expression “civil society” appears in the definition of the agreement, which leads me to hope that at least all the good things accomplished during the ten years following the Revolution will not be undone. In my opinion, the agreement will be more useful to Saïed than to the Europeans, it could become an argument to be exploited in the next electoral rounds. There are also alternative versions that claim that Saïed even bent the Europeans to sign the agreement. He managed to silence all the criticism using the magic immigration card.’

What will be the attitude of Tunis towards migrants?

«Statements by the United Nations find the positions expressed by Saïed xenophobic: he practically invited the population to manage the migration issue themselves, tolerating certain abuses. Furthermore, Tunisian citizenship laws do not help migrants: it is Tunisia’s fault, which imprisons itself. More than half of the migrants come from the Ivory Coast, as from there they can reach Tunisia without a visa for ninety days. If they stay longer, however, they have to pay a fine for illegal stay and, if they are unable to pay it, they cannot leave the country. Some are forced to stay there for decades.”

The European Union is allocating significant sums to Tunisia, while most of the funds, ie 900 million, are linked to the IMF loan. Do you think the economic crisis will be overcome?

«Europe has always helped us, but sometimes we get the feeling that it is, in reality, only helping itself. Giving money doesn’t solve the problem. We should work on the average salary: in Tunisia it is not possible to live with dignity and even judges, doctors and other cadres are leaving the country. A real hemorrhage. We have a long history of financial cooperation behind us: after the democratic transition, millions of euros have flowed into Tunisia, but we have not seen any effects on the change. Considerable corruption is widespread. Although there is minimal control over European spending, I venture to doubt that all these funds will be invested in an appropriate manner”.

How do you judge Kaïs Saïed’s management of power?

«In the beginning there was hope towards Saïed, it was thought that he could change things, but now we have to register clearly anti-democratic positions on his part. Moreover, his way of communicating is regrettable: he could have used less violent words on migrants. He is convinced that he is following a democratic model, of defending Tunisia’s independence and freedom at an international level, but we must be realistic: economically and politically we cannot isolate ourselves from our usual partners. We do not own the gas from Algeria or the oil from Libya, but only our skills and our reputation».