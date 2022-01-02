The health authorities confirmed that in recent days, the country has witnessed a rise in the number of corona infections, after the rate of positive analyzes exceeded 10 percent of the total investigations for the virus, which doctors explain by the feature of the rapid spread of infection that characterizes the “Omicron” mutant.

A member of the Scientific Committee to Confront the Corona Virus, Dr. Riad Daghfous, said in statements to Sky News Arabia, “The recorded indicators show that Tunisia has entered a new wave of the spread of Corona, and also confirms the entry of the Omicron mutant into the country after genetic slicing revealed that more than 30% of the infected cases Corona is a carrier of the Omicron mutant,” warning citizens to take more caution and adhere to preventive measures in the winter months, and to complete receiving the third dose of vaccination, especially for the elderly and carriers of chronic diseases at this stage.

Daghfous added that the hypothesis of adopting a comprehensive quarantine in the country is no longer on the table after six million people have been vaccinated against the virus, and after the whole world has coexisted with the epidemic that has exceeded its second year, pointing out that Tunisia is working to strengthen border control procedures to investigate incoming cases in a way that allows limiting from the spread of corona infection.

For her part, the immunologist, Dr. Samar Samoud, said in statements to Sky News Arabia that the Omicron mutant at the individual level appears to be less dangerous than other mutagens, but at the collective level its danger is due to its rapid spread, which calls for all caution and avoiding gatherings.

Somoud explained that the signs of Omicron appear 48 hours after catching the infection, while its symptoms take longer than the symptoms of other mutant ones, in addition to causing serious repercussions for a number of people.

The Ministry of Health said that the strategic stock of medical oxygen is sufficient and meets the needs, and that the medical and paramedical sectors have acquired sufficient professional experience in dealing with the development of the epidemiological situation, enabling them to carry out their tasks in the best way in the event of the development of the epidemiological situation.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Pasteur Institute and a member of the Scientific Committee to Combat Corona, Hashemi Al-Wazir, suggested that the Omicron mutant will become the most prevalent in Tunisia and displace the Indian “Delta” mutant, whose prevalence is 60 percent of the total infections, explaining that the spread of the Omicron mutant in Tunisia was as a result of the entry of cases from outside. Some countries are for foreign students studying in Tunisia.