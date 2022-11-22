The confrontation of the Danish national team is of great importance to the Tunisian national team, which aspires to enter the World Cup competitions from the widest doors and support its chances with the aim of achieving qualification for the second round for the first time in its history, but also to untangle its disappointments in the opening matches of the finals, which accompanied it in its past four participations in the World Cup.

Over the course of their five participations in the World Cup in 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018, the Carthage Eagles did not succeed in achieving passage to the second round, and misfortune accompanied them in their opening matches in the World Cup since their second appearance in the finals in the France 1998 edition until the last edition in Russia 2018.

Tunisia, which is participating for the sixth time as the most attended Arab team in the World Cup with both Morocco and Saudi Arabia, suffers from the complex of the opening match, which accompanied it on four full occasions.

With the exception of the victory over Mexico in the first participation of the Carthage Eagles in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, Tunisia lost 3 matches at the start of its participation, in the 1998 and 2018 rounds when it was defeated by England (2-0) and (2-1) and in the 2002 World Cup, losing to the Russian national team. (2-0), while its best result was a draw (2-2) against Saudi Arabia in its first match for the 2006 World Cup.

The football community in Tunisia showed unprecedented interest in the Denmark match, which the media shed a lot of light on after a period of disagreements and problems in the camp of the Tunisian national team due to the list of players and the choices of the technical staff, but that atmosphere full of tension quickly transformed into a state of optimism for the Carthage Eagles coach, Jalal. Al-Qadri stressed the ability of his country to achieve an honorable result against Denmark today in the opening of Group D.

In the pre-match press conference, Jalal Al-Qadri said in the conference hall at the residence of the Tunisian national team: “The Denmark national team is currently one of the best European teams, and facing it will not be easy at all. The abundant on the field and the relentless defense in order to come up with an honorable result in the opening match, the result of which will be important in the path to qualifying for the second round.

Al-Qadri continued: “Tunisia does not seem strange to the competition, and we are participating for the sixth time in the World Cup, and we are striving to achieve a historic achievement and pass through the group stage for the first time in the history of the World Cup. It ended in a heavy loss.”

Regarding the complex of being satisfied with the first round in all of his country’s national team’s participation, Al-Qadri revealed that “Tunisia was able to present good levels in previous versions of the World Cup, but at different times it was not successful due to the difficulty of the group.”

Jalal Al-Qadri faced harsh criticism from the sports street and the media against the background of his accusation of favoritism in the list of players who were invited to the World Cup, but he responded in the press conference, saying: “This controversy about the list takes place in all teams in the world, the most important thing is that everyone is in the fullest levels of focus and readiness.” To play against Denmark, that’s what interests me right now.”

The Tunisian national team concluded its preparations for the Denmark match for the first round of the World Cup competitions, with a training session that took place at Al-Aqla Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The training of Youssef Al-Masakni’s colleagues witnessed the participation of all players, except for goalkeeper Al-Bashir Ben Said, who was confirmed absent from the match, but the Football Association revealed “a gradual improvement in the health status of the player, Al-Bashir Ben Said, who will resume group exercises normally at the end of this week, in light of the tests that proved his safety.” According to the team doctor, Suhail Al-Shamli.

For his part, the current coach and former player of the Tunisian national team, Mohamed El-Mekasher, revealed in his statement to Sky News Arabia that “the Denmark match will be strong for the Carthage Eagles, given that the competitor includes players of great stature in its ranks, but our team relies a lot on the collective spirit and determination to prove itself as one of the capable teams.” To make a surprise in Qatar 2022.

Al-Mukashar, who supervises the training of Etoile du Sahel, told Sky News Arabia: “I expect the Carthage Eagles to present a great match at the start of the World Cup campaign and confirm the good reputation of Tunisian football. The World Cup is a great competition and participation in it is the dream of every player, but brilliance is also important. We have A respectable team that is capable of at least getting away with a draw against Denmark. I hope the players honor the Tunisian flag.”

For his part, Issam El Jebali, the Tunisian national team striker, said in the press conference at the residence of the Tunisian delegation that all players are aware of the strength of the opponent, but they have all the confidence to reach the second round, which is a possible task, according to him.

Al-Jabali, who knows Danish football as the top scorer for Brøndby in the Danish Premier League, confirmed: “Our team is determined to overcome the group stage. Playing against Denmark is no different from facing Australia and France for me, but the most important thing is that we win and make the whole country happy.”

The Tunisian national team is in the first round of the 2022 World Cup in Group Four, which observers classify as difficult, as it includes France, Denmark and Australia.

After facing Denmark today, Tuesday, the Tunisian national team will meet its Australian counterpart on Saturday, and then conclude the group matches by meeting France on Wednesday, November 30th.