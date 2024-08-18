Ahmed Murad (Tunis, Cairo)

Tunisia is witnessing intensive preparations for the launch of the presidential election marathon, the first round of which is scheduled to take place on October 6. Political and popular circles are anticipating the start of the race, especially with the announcement by the Independent High Authority for Elections of the acceptance of 3 candidates out of 17 candidates as a preliminary matter, namely the current president Kais Saied, the Secretary-General of the People’s Movement, Zuhair Al-Maghzawi, and the former parliamentarian, Al-Ayachi Zemal.

The electoral law allows excluded candidates the right to file appeals before the courts before the announcement of the final list of candidates on September 4.

Tunisian analyst and university professor, Manal Waslati, explained that the upcoming presidential elections are a pivotal event in the country’s history, reflecting the democratic dynamic that the state’s institutions and agencies are striving to consolidate.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Waslati said that with the approach of the date of announcing the final list of candidates on September 4, the political arena is witnessing intensive movements by the current president, Kais Saied, who is seeking to win a second presidential term, in addition to the movements of the other candidates in a step that reflects the strong competition and the aspiration to direct the future of the country.

She said: “Despite the economic and social challenges facing Tunisia, Tunisians remain aware of the importance of participating in the presidential race to achieve positive change and support stability.”

Waslati expected that the turnout in the presidential elections would be high, especially in light of the hopes placed on the various candidates to improve the current situation, adding that the presidential elections would be an important test of the maturity of the democratic experience and the people’s aspirations for a better future.

Tunisian political activist, Sohaib Al-Mizriqi, also explained that the country is experiencing a new electoral celebration and a pivotal stage in the political future at the level of the presidency of the republic, which enhances the successes of the democratic experience and consolidates the foundations of a new political system that keeps pace with the developments achieved by the political, economic and social reform program.

Al-Mizriqi said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Tunisia is witnessing rapid political movements in preparation for the electoral wedding in terms of nominations, public communication, and organizing the media’s interaction with the presidential race to ensure neutrality and objectivity, and respecting the same distance with all candidates.

He also mentioned that the popular circles are dealing well with the event in terms of interest, monitoring and following up on the decisions of the Independent High Authority for Elections, especially since the Tunisian people always accept the presidential entitlement more than the parliamentary entitlements.

He pointed out that many Tunisians are looking forward to completing the process of building state institutions, getting rid of the practices of the Muslim Brotherhood, and reclaiming the state from its clutches, which is what makes the Tunisian people head to the polls on October 6 to choose their president, especially since they no longer trust the party system or those who represent it.