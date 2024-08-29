Ahmed Murad (Tunis, Cairo)

Tunisia is witnessing intensive political and administrative movements to fill vacancies in some leadership positions, with the successive decisions to dismiss some officials from their positions since July 25, 2022, for several reasons, the most important of which is their involvement in corruption cases or their connection to the “Black Decade.”

Tunisian political activist, Sohaib Al-Mizriqi, explained that there are intensive presidential and governmental efforts to fill vacancies in leadership positions in some governorates and delegations, in order to ensure continuity, legal representation, and institutional presence in all cities of the country.

Al-Mazriqi stated in a statement to “Al-Ittihad” that the states and governorates represent important and sensitive centers within the republic, which puts them in contact with the public’s requirements in a basic and daily manner, as institutions of an administrative nature on the one hand, and solving pending problems and stalled projects on the other hand.

The Tunisian political activist stressed the importance of the tasks carried out by governors and representatives in order to establish public order, especially with regard to the lack of basic materials, monitoring their prices, fighting corruption, and striking the “monopoly lobbies” linked to the “Muslim Brotherhood” group that works to destabilize societal security. Hence, the importance of the moves aimed at filling this gap becomes apparent.

Al-Mazriqi said, “Completing the construction of municipal, local and administrative institutions is an urgent necessity to overcome the remnants of the black decade of the Brotherhood, and to complete the sound construction of the Tunisian state after the corrective path of July 25.”

The institution of “governors” comes in fourth place in the ladder of senior positions, after the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, and the Minister. The “governor” is the representative of the President of the Republic at the state level, and is responsible for implementing the national development policy at the republican level, and studies and proposes to the government the means to achieve economic and social renaissance for the district of his state.

For his part, Tunisian political analyst, Basil Tarjman, explained that the vacancy in some states did not cause any problem or disruption to people’s needs and requirements throughout the past period. Despite this, there are persistent efforts and endeavors to fill the vacancy after studying and evaluating previous experiences to avoid the mistakes and crises of the past, especially with the multiplicity of the governor’s duties.

According to the law regulating his mission, the “governor” is the trustee of the state’s authority, the government’s representative in his jurisdiction, and responsible for implementing laws and government decisions. He is responsible for managing the state’s public affairs and maintaining public security throughout the state.

Tarjuman added to Al-Ittihad: “The next stage will witness a remarkable development in the work of the governors with the appointment of new governors in the vacant states, keeping pace with the development witnessed by the world.”