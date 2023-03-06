The Tunisian Central Bank raised the main interest rate by 75 basis points in December to 8 percent from 7.25 percent to combat high inflation.

The Tunisian Institute data showed that the household consumption price index increased by 0.5 percent in February, after rising by 0.8 percent in January. 2023, while the prices of clothes and shoes fell by 4.6 percent.

In the same context, the index of the nutrition and beverage group increased by 2.6 percent compared to January, due to the increase recorded in the prices of poultry (by 5 percent), the prices of fresh vegetables (4.5 percent), the prices of lamb (4.1 percent), the prices of eggs (3.4 percent), and the prices of meat. cows (3.3 percent)

The prices of the clothing and footwear group decreased by 4.6 percent in February 2023, compared to 0.4 percent in January 2023, coinciding with the start of the winter sales season. Accordingly, the prices of clothing (by 5 percent) and shoes (4.8 percent) declined.

Last February, Tunisian President Kais Saied said that thousands of tons of goods are in storage, while the state imports the same goods with exorbitant money.

It is noteworthy that the Tunisian economy recorded a growth of 2.4 percent in 2022, compared to 4.3 percent in 2021, which was the highest growth rate since 2008.