Tunisian Prime Minister Hicham El-Mechichi said today, Friday, that the government decided to impose a comprehensive lockdown for a week, starting from Sunday to confront the outbreak of the Corona virus, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Al-Meshishi stated during a press conference that there are measures to be taken in the event of a collapse of the health system, which poses a real danger. With the increase in cases and the accumulation of intensive care units, Tunisia suspended studies in schools, imposed compulsory health quarantine and extended a night curfew.

And Machichi had previously refused to implement a new lockdown, which was imposed by Tunisia last year, and said that the country would not bear the cost of that.

Tunisia’s economy shrank 8.8 percent last year, and the government began talks this week with the International Monetary Fund to request a financial aid package. The government was forced to ease tougher measures it tried to impose last month after widespread opposition and threatening protests.