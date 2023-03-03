Data from Kepler Analytics Company showed that Tunisia imported about 77,000 barrels per day of Russian gas oil and diesel in February, compared with 20,000 barrels per day in January, and 25,000 barrels per day in December last year, according to a Reuters report.

According to Kepler’s data, Russia’s Lukoil and Dubai-based Coral Energy delivered most of February’s volumes. The data showed that Coral Energy delivered all of Tunisia’s imports from Russia in January.

Russia was the main supplier of diesel in Europe and supplied the continent with nearly 60 percent of its needs.

The complete embargo imposed by the European Union on Russian oil products, which took effect on the fifth of February, disrupted this trade on a large scale, forcing Moscow to find new buyers for its other oil products and distillates.

According to Refinitiv data, diesel flows from Russia and the Baltic states to Europe fell to a record low of 1.77 million tons in February.

About half of this amount went to Turkey, while the rest mostly went to ship-to-ship locations.

Russia is also working to divert quantities of low sulfur diesel from its ports on the Baltic Sea to Morocco, Algeria, Ghana and Brazil.

Meanwhile, European countries have abandoned Russian diesel supplies in favor of increasing imports from India, Saudi Arabia, China, Kuwait, Malaysia and other countries.

According to Reuters estimates, European diesel profit margins, which hit a record high of around $81 a barrel in October last year, fell sharply to around $30 a barrel amid increased imports and fair weather.

“Everyone stocked up before the ban and it seems demand hasn’t returned yet,” said one trader.

According to Dutch consulting firm Insights Global, gasoil and diesel inventories held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage area fell slightly last week, but after posting a four-week gain.