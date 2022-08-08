Tunisia.. Hope for security and stability
Will Tunisia witness stability after the referendum on the new constitution? A series of measures taken by President Kais Saied during about one year, which ended with holding elections for the new constitution, which the overwhelming majority of 94% voted on, according to the Independent High Authority for Elections. Tunisians who support the new constitution expressed their joy at the announced results, which would lend popular legitimacy to the reform steps undertaken by President Said. Despite all the campaigns launched and launched by the opposition; However, Tunisia – after the referendum on the new constitution – officially entered a new era.
The leader of the Tunisian “Ennahda” movement Rached Ghannouchi and his supporters from other opposition forces received the message confirming that the result expressed the popular will against them and every extremist movement. The voting process took place while congratulating the Tunisian people on the civilized appearance that took place in it.
Despite the victory achieved by Tunisia, caution is a duty. In my opinion, the battle is not over, and the challenges that President Said and his government will face are great. Some are trying to obstruct the reform steps taken by the president, including improving the system of services provided to citizens, at a time when Tunisia is suffering from compelling conditions due to the repercussions of the spread of the Corona virus, and then the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Economic inflation is rising by 8.1% annually, and the unemployment rate has reached 15.5%, in addition to the severe shortage of foodstuffs, and the continuous deterioration of the value of the Tunisian dinar.
All the circumstances that Tunisia is experiencing and surrounding it complicate the economic and social situation more, and cast a shadow over the life of the citizen who suffers a lot to secure the necessities of life in its simplest forms. trying to thwart him.
It seems that President Said is determined to win the battle to confront all the forces that are trying to plunge Tunisia into resolving differences and divisions, especially political Islam groups. Plans that will revive Tunisia and restore the security that Tunisians dream of.
What Tunisia went through twelve years ago was enough to turn it into a focus. But balanced political wills – which work for the benefit of Tunisia and its people – are trying hard to save the national project, just as they are trying to bring down the alliances that were and still plan to link the Tunisian decision to external forces, which in the end will only lead Tunisia to permanent ruin.
What is required today is that all forces working for Tunisia only agree on one vision, one message, and goals to save Tunisian life at various levels. Perhaps Tunisians today have the greatest need to work on enabling the new Tunisian constitution and strengthening the powers of President Said, in order to reach the stability of the state and preserve its institutions.
Over the past years, the sons of Tunisia have been engulfed in the fire of political conflicts in the government, represented by the presidency, the government, and the House of Representatives, which has made Tunisia fail to achieve an economic recovery that improves the lives of citizens. However, if the current regime is supported by its determination to thwart the “Brotherhood” projects; Security and stability are the first results that Tunisia will reap as a country and people.
