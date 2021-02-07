Tunisia is going through an incredible political crisis, as the population suffers the brunt of the pandemic and the economic recession. President Kaïs Saïed refuses to validate the cabinet reshuffle approved by Parliament under the domination of the alliance between the Islamists and the liberals. The Head of State disputes the appointment of four ministers. “Suspects in cases of corruption or conflict of interest do not have the right to take an oath”, he objected to his head of government, Hichem Méchichi. Under pressure from three formations, Ennahdha, Qalb Tounes and the al-Karama bloc, the latter would have concocted the list that suits them. The political bureau of the Al Massar party (left) asks the suspected ministers to withdraw. The secretary general of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT), Noureddine Taboubi, believes that “There are parties who will honor the voice of wisdom for the good of the country”, by also calling on those concerned to desist. N. T.