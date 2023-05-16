Tunisia (Agencies)

Yesterday, a Tunisian court ruled a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dinars (about 300 euros) against the head of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, Rashid Ghannouchi, who was arrested about a month ago, according to local Tunisian media. The case in which Ghannouchi was accused is related to “glorifying terrorism” and describing security personnel as “tyrants.”

And on February 21, Ghannouchi appeared before the judicial pole for combating terrorism in a lawsuit filed against him, accusing him of describing police officers as “tyrants.”

Ghannouchi was arrested about a month ago on terrorism charges.

Ghannouchi appeared repeatedly before the judiciary to investigate files and charges of sending terrorists to hotbeds of tension and money laundering.