TUNIS. The leader of the Islamic party Ennahda, Rachid Ghannouchi, was arrested by the Tunisian security forces who took him from his home in Tunis. The Ennahda office announced it in a statement. Ghannouchi, who is a key opponent of Tunisian President Kais Saied, was taken to the National Guard building in northern Tunis for questioning. Ghannouchi was the head of Parliament when Saied dissolved him in July 2021.