Shaaban Bilal (Tunisia, Cairo)

Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Brotherhood “Ennahda” movement in Tunisia, appeared yesterday before an investigation in a court in Sousse, in a money laundering case.

The case that Ghannouchi was called to investigate relates to suspicious financial dealings with a digital content production company. The company has been prosecuted since 2021 on charges of “conspiracy against state security” and “incitement to violence,” according to local media. Investigations into this case began after July 25, 2021. The Tunisian authorities are also continuing to investigate the file of sending thousands of Tunisian youths to fight in the regions The conflict, such as Syria, Iraq, Libya, and others, especially in light of the involvement of the leaders of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement in this cross-border crime that extends across several different countries and regions. Tunisians are awaiting the results of the anti-terror prosecutor’s investigations with a list of 126 defendants, led by Ghannouchi and other Brotherhood leaders, in addition to the former head of the aircraft protection squad at Carthage Airport, Karim al-Obeidi. Political experts and analysts told Al-Ittihad that the crime of “exporting terrorism”, or what is known as the “export file”, would expose the intelligence relations of the “Brothers of Tunisia” with terrorist entities and organizations, stressing that the results of the investigations will turn the page of the “Brotherhood” for good during the period. coming. Nidaa Tounes spokesman, Mongi Al-Harbawi, considered that the “deportation file” is very dangerous, and will reveal the hidden relations and employment of the “Brotherhood” branch in Tunisia and the involvement of its leaders and leaders in the establishment of extremist movements during the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, and the recruitment of young people to participate in the war in Syria and Iraq. Libya and other countries.