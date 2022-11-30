The French team is playing its last game of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 against Tunisia without pressure, but with the aim of closing the first phase of the tournament with full victories. The Tunisians came into the game with a lot of conviction, pressing high, and they have already managed to score, but the referee has ruled it out for offside. Didier Deschamps has rested the team’s heavyweights and has chosen an eleven with many novelties, including Eduardo Camavinga, moved to the left side. France clinched qualification after beating Denmark and their latest opponent is Tunisia, which has just one point and has yet to score a World Cup goal. Despite this, the Tunisians still have a chance of qualifying if they manage to surprise and beat the defending champions. They will also depend on the result in Australia-Denmark, which is being played at the same time, so far without goals.

