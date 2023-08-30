Tunisia (Agencies)

The Tunisian judiciary decided to extend the detention of the Prime Minister, deputy head of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, Ali Al-Areed, for an additional 4 months, pending the “deportation to hotbeds of terrorism” case. Judicial sources said, “The first investigating judge at the anti-terrorism judicial pole issued a decision to extend the precautionary detention for a second period of 4 additional months against former Prime Minister Ali Al-Areedh, who is arrested pending deportation to hotbeds of terrorism.”

The sources indicated that “the extension decision included a number of defendants arrested pending the same case, and they are a number of former security leaders in the Ministry of Interior, including the former head of the Aircraft Protection Squad, Abdul Karim al-Obeidi, the supervisor of the secret apparatus of the Ennahda movement, Fathi al-Baladi, and the leader of the banned Ansar al-Sharia organization.” Seif El Din El Rayes.

And last December, a Tunisian judge issued an order to imprison Ali Al-Arayedh, deputy head of the “Ennahda” party, in what is known as the file of the fighters’ deportation to hotbeds of tension.