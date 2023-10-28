The Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its official Facebook page that it voted to abstain, “because the dangerous situation in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories (…) requires a higher ceiling that was not reached by the text of the resolution.”

She added, “Although the decision requests facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid and preventing forced displacement, it neglects a number of important issues.”

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry enumerated these issues:

“The absence of a clear and strong condemnation of war crimes and genocide committed by the occupying forces.”

“Not demanding that the occupier be held accountable for his crimes.”

“Failing to clearly call for an immediate cessation of aggression.”

“In addition to his equality between the executioner and the victim.”

On Friday evening, the United Nations General Assembly issued a non-binding resolution that was supported by applause by 120 members and opposed by 14, while 45 abstained from voting, out of 193 members of the General Assembly.

Among the countries that abstained from voting were Tunisia and Iraq, which said that the matter was due to a technical problem.

The resolution prepared by Jordan, on behalf of the Arab group, which includes 22 countries, requested “an immediate, permanent and continuous humanitarian truce that leads to a cessation of military operations.”

The previous version of the resolution called for an “immediate ceasefire.”

An attempt led by Canada to amend the resolution to include a rejection and denunciation of “Hamas’ terrorist attacks… and its taking of hostages” failed to obtain the necessary two-thirds majority, as it received 88 votes in favour, while 55 objected and 23 abstained from voting.