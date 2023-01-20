Chaaban Bilal (Tunis, Cairo)

The Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement in Tunisia seeks to cover up its internal crises and cover the shortcomings of the period it spent in power, or what is popularly called the “black decade,” by calling for demonstrations and trying to pressure the government by hinting at the use of violence, especially after the conviction of a number of the movement’s leaders on charges related to terrorism. and corruption.

Political experts and analysts said, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that Ennahda failed in its attempts to mobilize the street under the pretext of the economic situation, stressing that the movement during its rule was the reason behind the current political, economic and social crises.

The head of the Free Tunisia Forum, Hazem Al-Kasouri, confirmed that the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement had failed to mobilize people to leave after all that they had corrupted in the “black decade” in political and economic life, sabotaging institutions and creating parallel bodies for the state, adding that “Ennahda” had also lost its supporters and popular incubator in particular. After I was unable to obtain the alleged compensation and the money that was pumped to mobilize and mobilize people to implement their back agendas. Al-Kasuri indicated, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the “Brotherhood” group worked throughout its history and the geography of the land in which it settled to implement a subversive agenda, adding that the “Brotherhood” developed and flourished through the intrigues and conspiracies that it weaves in the “black rooms” using rumors, lies and deception. To implement external schemes, using the trade of religion and human rights as a trade that they drive to reach their goals.

The head of the “Free Tunisia Forum” stressed that the “Brotherhood” aims for power at all costs, and this was evident through the “black decade” that witnessed looting, corruption, and involvement in terrorism, such as the assassination file to liquidate opponents. Al-Kasouri pointed out that the “Ennahda” movement was planning a sit-in, but it failed after it lost the popular incubator and the government after a failed “black decade”.

The “Ennahda” movement failed during the past days in an attempt to mobilize the Tunisian street under the pretext of the deteriorating economic and political conditions in an attempt to return to power again, but it failed to do so after the Tunisian people uttered it, according to experts and political analysts.

In turn, the Tunisian political analyst Nizar Al-Jilidi indicated that it is not possible in any way to wait for a reform project from the “Brotherhood”, especially after it caused economic and social crises during the “black decade”, stressing that what Ennahda had done was merely an attempt to confuse the situation. year in Tunisia.

Al-Jalidi pointed out, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that “the movement is working to mobilize the Tunisian street without result, with the aim of overthrowing the regime, but no one listens to it,” stressing that “Ennahda” is a “brotherly” movement that only believes in corruption and does not recognize history And geography and freedoms, explaining that history and the street are terms of movement.