Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Tunisia)

Tunisian political analysts warned of the tricks of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, and its attempts to return to the forefront again by announcing its name change, in a political maneuver doomed to failure, especially after the judicial prison sentences that affected the movement’s leaders, led by Rashid Ghannouchi.

Al-Ajami Al-Warimi, Secretary-General of the Ennahda Movement party, the political arm of the Brotherhood in Tunisia, had recently announced that the names of the Ennahdha Movement and the Shura Council would be changed, as part of some revisions that are in line with the current stage and its requirements. He pointed out that the new name must express The historical stage and political goals of the party. It is likely that the Shura Council will be called the “National Council” in the future.

Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet revealed that changing the name of the movement comes as part of a marketing strategy that seeks to restore Ennahdha’s position in the masses, as well as on the level of the political arena, especially externally, and an attempt to redirect the movement in a way that makes public opinion forget the “Black Decade” and the failures it led to in The political and economic levels.

Thabet explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that Ennahda, through the new Secretary-General Al-Wourimi, wanted to send a message to the Kais Saied regime confirming that it is still clinging to the Second Republic, and there is a return to radical discourse within the Ennahda movement with a new output targeting a wider sector of the people. The Tunisian masses, and also targets abroad, especially the European Union.

He believes that changing the name of Ennahda is an attempt to save the movement as an organization or what remains of it, especially after what it faced in the recent period of the withdrawal of the belt supporting it from supporters and sympathizers.

For his part, Tunisian political analyst Dr. Khaled Obaid said that this is not the first time that “Ennahda” has changed its name, pointing out that it has several names, including the Islamic Group Movement, then the Islamic Tendency, and the Ennahdha Movement, and now it is considering a new name in an attempt to adapt. With the background in which you live, you suggest a name according to the circumstances that you deem appropriate.

Obaid explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that naming the “Ennahda” movement was a previous abandonment of the name “Islamic Tendency Movement,” which was not acceptable in the 1980s. At the beginning of the rule of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, it decided to change that name so that it would not appear as if it were A religious movement that called itself “Renaissance.”

He pointed out that this name has exhausted all its potential and is no longer valid, and has been associated with a period that Tunisians consider impossible to return to, and they view it in a completely unacceptable light. Therefore, we understand why there is a desire among the movement to search for another name through which it wants to create a new characteristic for itself.

The political analyst wondered: Will changing the movement’s name make it abandon its Brotherhood ideas and references? He answered, saying: “Absolutely not, but it is just an attempt to adapt and bow before the storm,” and is waiting for conditions to improve in which it will be able to retreat and return to power again.