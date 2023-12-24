The Tunisian capital, “Tunisia”, brought down the curtain on the activities of the eighth session of the Kairouan Festival of Arabic Poetry, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and organized by the Sharjah Department of Culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in Tunisia, with the participation of… An active and distinguished group of Tunisian and Arab poets, critics, and writers from Algeria and Libya.

The closing ceremony was held at the House of Wisdom in Carthage, in the presence of Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department, the poet Jamila Al Majri, Director of the House of Poetry in Kairouan, and a large gathering of lovers of the word.

The closing day was filled with many activities, including a poetry evening in which a number of Tunisian poets participated, and a critical symposium entitled “Poetry and Language,” which addressed the role of poetic use in enriching the language in terms of grammatical structure, morphology, lexical derivation, and the importance of using language in the poetic context.

The speakers at the symposium pointed out the distinctive features of Arabic, whether related to the phenomenon of inflectional conjugation, the tendency toward silent sounds, the fertility of meters, or the morphology of nouns and the morphology of verbs, which give its general system a dual character, as it is conservative on the one hand and innovative on the other.

Poets and critics participating in the eighth session of the Kairouan Arab Poetry Festival confirmed that Sharjah is the main engine of Arab cultural action thanks to the patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, expressing at the same time their happiness to participate in the festival as it is a distinctive creative horizon, and that the House of Poetry in Kairouan is a gain on the local levels. The Arabic language in particular attracts poets from all regions of Tunisia and abroad. They expressed their gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the first supporter of Arabic poetry through an unprecedented Arab initiative represented by poetry houses.

Moncef Al-Wahaibi (winner of the Sharjah Prize for Criticism of Arabic Poetry) said that the Kairouan Festival for Arabic Poetry has maintained its annual tradition of bringing together all poetic sensibilities in Tunisia and accommodates renewed and new readings as well as discussions related to poetic experiences, the poetic body and the Arabic language, adding that the House has enriched the cultural and poetic life in Tunisia, especially since it is open to all Tunisian men and women, and even from outside Tunisia.

Hatem Al-Fatnassi pointed out that the festival has become a cultural destination for poets, critics, and intellectuals who desire to participate in it, and has achieved a qualitative addition with its renewed theses, explaining that the House of Poetry has become open to every inch of Tunisia. He said that Sharjah has become the main driver of Arab cultural action, which is something that can be touched, felt, and seen by the eye. Sharjah in culture is an incubator of renewal and diversity.

The Libyan poet Israa Al-Nafati said: I was pleased with this participation, especially since it was the first outside Libya at the invitation of the Kairouan Poetry House, which is part of a pioneering Arab cultural project coming from Sharjah. The establishment of poetry houses in the Arab world indicates the interest of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in Arab culture and intellectuals.

Poet Aradi Nasri pointed out that the festival brings together many Tunisian and Arab poets and gives us a wide space to listen to new creators, stressing that what the festival has achieved comes thanks to the great care that the House of Poetry and the festival receive.

The Algerian poet Khalil Abbas said that the House of Poetry in Kairouan has always celebrated poetry and poets from all Arab countries and has provided much cultural contribution to Arab poetry and brings together a group of writers in the poetic arena in North Africa and unites creative people in these Maghreb countries as a whole.

Tunisian poet Mohamed Ghilan said that the House of Poetry in Kairouan carries out active literary activity in all regions of Tunisia, considering that the house has become a landmark and a cultural asset for Tunisia. At the same time, he praised what Sharjah provided to Arab and Tunisian culture, especially poetry.

He stressed that the pioneering role played by Sharjah by establishing poetry houses in the Arab world reflects a great cultural effort that deserves praise, praise and gratitude.