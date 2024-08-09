Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Experts and political analysts warned of the continued flow of illegal immigration through Tunisia despite attempts to stop it during the past period, calling for the need to address the causes leading to this phenomenon and the need to develop Africa, especially the Sahel and Sahara countries.

Tunisia witnesses the influx of hundreds of irregular migrants every month, many of whom drown in the Mediterranean Sea, while others manage to enter Tunisia or cross through it to Europe.

Tunisian political researcher Boulebaba Salem said that there are reasons behind the continued flow of waves of migrants, most notably the cross-border smuggling networks that are active in light of the huge numbers of sub-Saharan African migrants, noting that the number is expected to reach 65 million people over the next 50 years to North Africa and Tunisia, the transit area towards Europe.

Boulebaba explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that addressing the phenomenon must be done through coordination and a joint strategy between all the countries of the Maghreb, especially since conflicts, instability and climate change will increase the flow of sub-Saharan Africans in waves of migration.

The day before yesterday, the International Organization for Migration announced that 166 migrants from Gambia chose to voluntarily return to their country on a flight after being stranded in Tunisia.

For his part, the head of the Free Tunisia Forum, Hazem Al-Qasuri, explained that the real reasons for the increase in the flow of immigration to Tunisia are primarily due to the rapid developments resulting from the Western withdrawal from the Sahel and Sahara countries and the increase in tension and armed conflicts, which forced the population to quickly leave for Europe and pass through Tunisia as a safe passage.

Al-Qasuri said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the situation imposes on the countries of the region the necessity of finding ways to curb this migration and address the humanitarian conditions in the countries that expel their residents, explaining that this is the reason that prompted Tunisia to propose an initiative to hold a global summit to develop an international plan for a comprehensive treatment of the migration file.

For his part, Tunisian political analyst Mondher Thabet described the issue of illegal immigration as complex and complicated, pointing out that Tunisia cannot confront this phenomenon alone in light of the recent increase in the crisis, as Tunisia faces a delicate situation and cannot confront these waves driven by criminal networks.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Thabet stressed the need for a serious agreement with the European Union countries and a deep treatment of the causes of migration through an international conference and real capabilities, otherwise the situation will deteriorate and head towards a crisis between Africa and Europe, which could pay a high price.