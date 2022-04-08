After a successful first edition in November last year, the Tunisia Desert Challenge back to the North African country. The recipe of the off road rally-raid remains the same: no loops around Douz but a linear race with 8 stages in the desert, 2,600 timed kilometers and no link.

And there’s more: over a decade after theOptic2000 and the Rallye de Tunisiethe TDC is the first major rally to be allowed in the legendary dunes of El Borma.

Tunisia Desert Challenge date 2022

Just 6 months after the previous edition, the second Tunisia Desert Challenge will take place from 21 to 29 April 2022, overcoming the 2021 rally on all fronts: more participants, more kilometers and above all, even more dunes. The Tunisia Desert Challenge will start with the technical checks and a prologue on theDjerba island April 20-21-22.

The Tunisia Desert Challenge is scheduled for April 21-29, 2022

With a caravan made up of more than 930 people hailing from 30 different nationalities, the Tunisia Desert Challenge is the second largest rally-raid event in the worldafter the Dakar.

Tunisia Desert Challenge route in the El Borma desert

The Tunisia Desert Challenge course winds its way through the desert of El Borma. “After long negotiations and the help of the Ministers of Tourism and the Minister of Youth and Sports, we are the first organization, more than a decade after the last event, to be granted permission to include the magical El Borma dunes in the race ” – comments satisfied Gert Dusonorganizer and creator of the Tunisia Desert Challenge (and the Morocco Desert Challenge).

The Tunisia Desert Challenge takes place in the El Borma desert, south of Tunisia

This legendary region in southern Tunisia is a ‘military area and is known for its numerous deposits of oil and gas. The region was once the battleground of legendaries rally-raid like theOptic2000 and the Rallye de Tunisie but for the past decade it has been completely inaccessible to any motorsport event.

Tunisia Desert Challenge race program

“After the prologue on the island of Djerbathe first stage will take the participants to the bivouac in the “forbidden zone”, near Kambout. The day after the fun will really begin in the dunes of the far south “- insures Duson. After another night in this bivouac, the caravan will move to theoasis of Ksar Ghilane from where you will continue to Douz. To conclude the rally two other stages (and nights) in the mythical Star Wars bivouacnear Nefta. “For the 2021 edition of the TDC, we stick to the coast-to-coast principle of the MDC and ended up in Monastir.

The Tunisia Desert Challenge ends in the legendary Star Wars bivouac

To reach this city, the participants had only a short eighth stage, followed by a long transfer. We were convinced that we could do better. That is why we have decided to end with a challenging stage of 300 km which arrives in the splendid setting of the Star Wars bivouac on April 29, where the awards ceremony will also take place. And to allow everyone to return home comfortably, we hired 3 planes departing from Tozeur, just 30 km from the bivouac “- the organizer continues.

Tunisia Desert Challenge car

The 2022 edition of the Tunisia Desert Challenge will not be alone more challenging of the previous one. Even the line-up of the participants is not one that goes unnoticed: at the start in Djerba there are more than 200 vehicles competition including 72 cars and buggies, 60 SSVs, 16 racing trucks And 55 between motorcycles and quads.

For the cars, the main challenge will probably be the one fought between the 5 Optimus buggy from MD Rallye Sportthe 4 South Africans Red-Lined Nissan Navarra and the many Toyota Overdrive.

At the start of the rally-raid there are 72 cars and buggies

Unless, of course, the team 4 × 4 Ermelowith its impressive ASX from Mitsubishi, do not take the win, just like last year. Some of the gods will also have their say 10 Bowlers enrolled, of which 8 with the assistance of the Belgian team Desert Foxx.

Tunisia Desert Challenge category SSV

Gert Duson: “The competition will also be fierce in the SSV category. At the starting line we have some of the strongest and most professional teams like South Racing lined up with not only four factory Can-Am T4s but also 6 private SSDs built by them. Other competitors in this class also arrive from France, thanks to teams such as Xtreme + (Polaris) and Pinch Racing.

There are also 60 SSVs in the race

From the Netherlands will be present the three beautiful T3 Proto of Arcane Factory Racing as well as the Dutch mega team QFF offering assistance to more than 20 Can-Am X3s. In short, a nice fierce challenge “.

Tunisia Desert Challenge truck

In category truck the number of participants has more than doubled compared to 2021. In fact, 16 racing trucks (not fast assistance) will battle with each other in the splendid Tunisian Sahara.

16 trucks compete in the category reserved for trucks

Between these Eimbert Timmermanswhich won the 2021 edition with its impressive DAF Torpedo. This year he will compete with teams from Italy (3 trucks), Holland (4), Belgium (5), UK (1), Spain (1) and Hungary (1). There will be three crews from Italy, all lined up with the colors of Team Orobica Raid (in addition to Calabria-Calubini, also Claudio Bellina, Andrea Bellina and Mauro Longa on Iveco Powerstar and Giuseppe Fortuna with Giulio Verzelletti on Mercedes Unimog 400).

Tunisia Desert Challenge Italians at the start

In the second edition of the Tunisia Desert Challenge, scheduled from 21 to 29 April, there is also a challenge to other trucks in the dunes of El Borma Paolo Calabriadriver from Brescia, already on the podium last year (third place in the truck category) with his MAN Tga 480of the Team Orobica Raid with the number # 505.

Among the successes reported by the driver from Brescia there are, among other things, two first podiums won at the Baja of Pordenonein 2012 and 2013, in the truck category, driving a Mercedes Unimog.

Paolo Calabria Italian driver at the start of the Tunisia Desert Challenge in the truck category

Participation in the penultimate Dakarthat of January 2021, was unfortunately not the most fortunate due to mechanical problems that forced Calabria to retire on the fourth day of competition, but the early stop certainly did not diminish the desire to get back into the game.

Features MAN Tunisia Desert Challenge Truck

Truck # 505 at the starting line of TDC 2022 is a motorized 4 × 4 prototype MAN 12.800 cc. with a power of 800 hpshock absorbers Reiger and change ZF Ecomat in place of the mechanical one.

MAN Tga 480, of Paolo Calabria’s Orobica Raid Team at the start of the Tunisia Desert Challenge

In essence, this is the same gearbox used by many factory teams since, without clutchallows you to make particularly fast changes, with a considerable advantage especially when you are engaged in driving in the dunes.

However, since it is not a type of gearbox normally coupled to an engine like the one that powers this prototype truck, it was necessary to create aspecial control unit.

Paolo Calabria also participated in the Dakar in 2021

Calabria and Calubini, as well as the other two trucks competing with the colors of the Orobica Raid Team, will make use of theassistance from MAN by Stefano Corsini and Luca Polini.

Tunisia Desert Challenge motorcycles and quads

In the motorcycle and quad category it will be almost a whole challenge French with 40% of the participants of French origin, represented mainly by Nomade Racing, RS Concept and some smaller teams.

55 motorcycles and quads also compete at the Tunisia Desert Challenge

English should not be underestimated either Desert Rose Racing at the start with 7 drivers.

Tunisia Desert Challenge 2022 trailer video

Tunisia Desert Challenge 202 VIDEO trailer

