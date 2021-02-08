Saturday February 6, nearly 2,000 demonstrators are gathered on the place of human rights, in Tunis (Tunisia). They intend to denounce inequalities, arrests and suspicions of mistreatment people arrested in these processions. “We are here because we are fed up, (…) fed up with this pseudo-political elite which only corrupt the country, rob us, arrest young people, mistreat them“, explains a protester. Protesters marched on the avenue Habib Bourguiba, symbol of the Jasmine revolution which triggered the Arab Spring ten years earlier.

Tunisianss manicelebrate to protect the achievements of the Arab Spring. “IIt should be remembered that young Tunisians were murdered, that today young people are tortured in prisons in Tunisia“, reports a protester. According to the Tunisian Human Rights League, 1,500 people have been arrested and imprisoned since mid-January, during recent mobilizations.