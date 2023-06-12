Tunisia, the door in the face of Saied to the EU on the issue of migrants

The President of the Tunisian Republic, Kais Saiedin her meeting today with the president of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyenwith the Italian premier Giorgia Melons and with the Dutch premier Mark Rutte “He noted that the solution which some secretly claim to host in Tunisia migrants in exchange for sums of money And unacceptablejust as the security solutions have proved inadequate, indeed have increased the suffering of the victims of poverty and of wars”. This was stated in a statement from the Tunisian presidency, published at the end of the meeting.

As for the negotiated with the IMF international, the President of the Republic Saied – continues the note – clarified that “the solutions cannot be in the form of dictations and that traditional solutions will only lead to a further worsening social situations and will cause damage to Tunisia and the entire region”. The President of the Republic Saied on the European investment dossier in Tunisia believes that “the way to achieve it is clearnamely political stability, social justice and the elimination of corruption, because the creation of wealth is a fair competition require the deletion of networks of corruption“. On the negotiations with the IMF, Saied does not exclude that a solution can be reached.

