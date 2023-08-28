Lampedusa has been flooded with migrants this weekend. Nearly 4,000 asylum seekers set foot on the Italian island. The vast majority of the more than one hundred boats departed from Tunisia.

In the night from Friday to Saturday, more than sixty boats with about 1800 asylum seekers on board landed on the island. In the course of Saturday, another 45 boats arrived, with more than 1,700 migrants on board. It is a record in the recent history of the island, which is used to immigration.

The large number of unaccompanied minors is striking, 243 young people arrived in Italy without parents or adult relatives.

Tunisia deal

The vast majority of the more than a hundred boats and boats had left the Tunisian town of Sfax. This despite the deal that Italian Prime Minister Meloni, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen signed a month and a half ago with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The intention of the ‘Tunisia deal’ is that the EU invests 1 billion euros in the North African country and that the Tunisian government ‘cooperates’ on the migration issue. In other words: in exchange for a bag of money, Tunisia stops the boats to Italy. In view of the record number of boats to Lampedusa this weekend, little of the latter will end up in practice.

The Italian island of Lampedusa. ©AFP



Not less, but more immigration from Tunisia

In fact, immigration from Tunisia only seems to be increasing. So far, more than 100,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Italy this year, twice as many as last year. About half of them departed from Tunisia. This is despite the Meloni government’s staunch anti-immigration rhetoric and attempts to thwart aid agencies trying to rescue migrants at sea.

The reception center on Lampedusa is now overflowing. At the moment, almost 4,000 migrants are being received, while there is room for less than 400. According to the prefect of the Sicilian city of Agrigento, which includes Lampedusa, the situation on the island is unsustainable. "Lampedusa can no longer receive migrants at the moment."

Migrants rescued by Italy’s coastguard earlier this month. © ANP/EPA



Cracks and peaks

Some of the migrants have been transferred by the Italian army to reception centers elsewhere in Italy. But the reception of migrants is also creaking and squeaking on the Italian mainland. Various local and regional administrators, of all political persuasions, indicate that the reception centers are overcrowded and that a solution must be found for the growing number of immigrants. “If this continues, I fear tent camps in different cities,” Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia-Romagna region, warned a few days ago.

The Italian Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini points emphatically to Brussels. Europe must finally wake up after a lot of chatter. Protecting Italy’s borders must be a European priority.”

© REUTERS

