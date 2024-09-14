The Administrative Court is the highest authority that adjudicates electoral disputes.

The court also demanded on Friday that Abdel Latif Al-Makki be included in the election race again after the Election Commission refused to return him to the race with Al-Zanaidi and Imad Al-Daimi due to what it said were deficiencies in their files.

It is expected that Al-Daimi will seek a similar step, which may be represented by challenging the entire electoral process.

Zenaidi, a former minister who worked for a long time with the late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, lives in Paris.

He says he wants to “rebuild Tunisia and unite all Tunisians.”