Ahmed Murad (Tunisia, Cairo)

The political and legislative circles in Tunisia are anticipating the formation of the “National Council of Regions and Regions,” which is scheduled to begin in April. It is considered the second chamber of the Tunisian Parliament, according to the July 2022 Constitution, and the first chamber is the Assembly of People’s Representatives, which began its work in March 2023.

Tunisian political analyst, Basil Turgeman, explained that Tunisia is on the verge of an important event, which is the completion of the construction of the legislative institution through the formation of the National Council of Regions and Regions, which has many national responsibilities in light of the delicate circumstances that the country is going through. Turgeman stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the National Council of Regions and Regions carries out many very important political and legislative tasks, which enhances the process of political, legislative and economic reform in which Tunisia has made significant strides during the past two years, and is still taking rapid steps towards achieving many other reforms. In various fields. Chapter 81 of the Constitution specifies the mechanism for forming the National Council of Regions and Regions, which consists of representatives elected from the regions and regions, so that the members of each regional council elect three members from among themselves to represent their region in the National Council of Regions and Regions, and the elected members of the regional councils in each region elect one representative from among them. Among them, the region is represented in the National Council.

The Tunisian political analyst stressed the importance of the development role of the Council, which is clearly evident in its powers related to monitoring and following up on development plans, and what is related to the state budget, and therefore there are many hopes pinned on the formation of the Council, according to Chapter 84 of the Constitution, which requires that these matters be presented to the National Council. For the regions and regions to ensure balance between the various regions and regions of the Tunisian state.

The Tunisian political activist, Suhaib Al-Mazriqi, explained that the political, legislative and popular circles are anticipating the formation of the National Council of Regions and Regions during next April, according to what was stated by the official spokesman for the Independent High Authority for Elections, pointing to the multiplicity and diversity of the tasks and powers of the Council, especially with regard to oversight and accountability in Various issues related to the implementation of the budget and development plans, and the approval of the Finance Law by a majority of members.

Al-Mazriqi stated, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the formation of the National Council of Regions and Regions represents a precedent, the first of its kind in Tunisia, and therefore it is expected to bring about a positive change in political and legislative life, and contribute to achieving stability as it is an important legislative partner for the House of People’s Representatives. “The Chamber” The first is for Parliament. He pointed out that Tunisia is on its way to building a true and integrated democratic experience that guarantees the participation of the masses and members of both chambers of Parliament in national decision-making, enhances the role of various institutions in efforts to achieve development, and meets the needs of the people in their various regions of residence.