Hundreds of young Tunisians challenged the police in the framework of anti-government protests over the economic and political situation in the country, ten years after the fall of President Ben Ali, who brought democracy but still has many pending issues.

Young Tunisians confronted the police authorities this January 18, for the fifth consecutive night, to demand economic and political improvements in the country, which is experiencing a deep institutional and economic crisis accentuated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Up to 300 young men clashed with police in the capital’s Ettadamon district, according to Reuters reporters, although witnesses confirmed clashes in other cities in the Mediterranean country.

The riots and protests have followed the 10th anniversary of a revolution that brought democracy, but few material achievements for the majority of Tunisians, who suffer the consequences of chronic unemployment and poor state services due to the corruption of the system.

The confrontation with the authorities was very violent, since the protesters used homemade explosive devices, sticks and stones to confront the agents and they responded with tear gas and charges on the young people. In the street fighting, the material damages were considerable.

A Tunisian policeman shoots protesters with a stun gun. January 18, 2021. © Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters

The uprising against the authoritarian government of Ben Ali brought many hopes with the arrival of democracy that, however, have remained in promises to keep, especially for a young generation that is astonished how it is practically impossible to find employment and become independent.

Although last Thursday, the tenth anniversary of the revolution that later detonated the beginning of the Arab Springs throughout the Middle East and North Africa, a health emergency was decreed and no large protests were registered, in the following days the number of protesters increase.

Amnesty International condemns “repression” against protesters

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Monday police detained 632 people after what they called nationwide riots that included looting and attacks on property. Most of the detainees were between 15 and 20 years old.

Among those arrested are human rights activists known in Tunisia as Hamza Nassri Jeridi.

Amnesty International condemned in a statement the actions of the police on the protesters, considering what they consider a “brutal repression” against people who seek a better future for themselves and their families.

The Tunisian protests pitted young protesters against the police. January 18, 2021. © Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters

“Everyone who protests against the system is called a thief. We have come with exposed faces during the day and not at night to say we want work. We want dignity,” Sonia, an unemployed graduate, told Reuters news agency.

On Tunisia’s central Bourguiba Avenue, a tree-lined boulevard flanked by government offices and colonial-era buildings where the largest protests of 2011 took place, protesters clamored for those arrested in recent days to be released.

With EFE, Reuters and AP