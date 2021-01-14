Tunisia commemorates this January 14 the tenth anniversary of the revolution that overthrew President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, after more than 23 years of undisputed power. After these events, Ben Ali fled to Saudi Arabia, after the French Government at that time denied his entry into France. This year, the Covid-19 has prevented the traditional commemorations in a country that since 2011 has been unable to chain stable governments that consolidate its democratic process.

The protests against Ben Ali began in Tunisia in December 2010. The self-immolation of young Mohamed Buazizi after the police seized his street food stall was the last straw for a society tired of the economic crisis. the corruption and political immobility that reigned in Tunisia for decades.

This Thursday, 10 years have passed since Tunisian society overthrew President Ben Ali after numerous days of protest against his authoritarian model. An anniversary that has been marred by the quarantine decreed on Thursday for four days to stop the contagion of Covid-19. The traditional demonstrations on Mohamad V Avenue or Habib Borguiba Boulevard gave way to empty streets on this tenth anniversary.

These events marked the beginning of a series of political, social and economic protests that shook the Arab world during 2011 that were known as the “Arab Spring”. The fall of Ben Ali led other neighboring countries to seek, with greater or lesser success, to end the governments nailed in the time of their states.

After he was overthrown and fled Tunisia in 2011, the late dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was sentenced in absentia to decades in prison. FETHI BELAID AFP / File

Many citizens would have liked to go out in another situation to claim what they believe they have not yet achieved. “Normally we would have demonstrated in the street to demand social justice, because successive governments have not yet responded to that demand,” Alaa Talbi, of the non-governmental Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights, told AFP. “But this January 14, I will stay home for the first time in 10 years, because the health crisis is acute and we need strong measures,” he added.

Democratic changes without economic results

Since the dictator went into exile in Saudi Arabia, successive governments have taken steps towards a more democratic model, but their inability to revive and reshape the country’s economic model has plunged Tunisia into political instability. None of them have been able to end the previous clientelist system and the same families continue to control the economic power.

In addition, the decline in the tourism sector has sealed an economy that already has an external debt of 90% of its GDP, in a country with an oversized public sector that consumes many economic resources. Some citizens doubt the intentions of the current government when decreeing the quarantine coinciding with the anniversary dates.

Wadii Jelassi formed an enduring image of the Tunisian uprising when, as an unemployed 21-year-old protesting the Ben Ali regime, he was photographed holding up a small cage. “Ten years after the revolution, nothing has happened,” he said. © France 24 screengrab

“Do you know why they did this quarantine and the curfew? – because the situation is very tense and has nothing to do with the health situation,” a man who identified himself as Rami told AP. He also suggested, like some others, that the authorities fear that “perhaps (the people) will rebel in light of the situation.”

Increased migration and disenchantment with the new regime

“The Tunisian people have political rights, but they continue to wait for their demands for dignity and work to be met,” Najib Chebbi, founder of the Democratic Progressive Party, the main opposition party to Ben Ali, told AP, alluding to the protesters’ revolutionary slogan. that shouted “freedom, work and dignity.”

This political and economic dissatisfaction has led to a gradual increase in Tunisians seeking to leave the country in search of opportunities. The mode is indifferent. It is difficult to get a visa, but illegal immigration is rampant. According to official statistics from the Italian Government, a total of 12,883 Tunisians – including 1,431 minors – managed to enter Italy in 2020 irregularly after crossing the Mediterranean in precarious boats.

In addition, the data show that a similar number of people were intercepted by the Tunisian coastguards when they were preparing to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. Under these circumstances, there has been a significant increase in voices declaring they miss the stability of Ben Ali’s time.

“Tunisia sits on a volcano and runs the risk of going off the rails,” says Najib Chebbi. If the demands of the revolution remain unsolved by the new Tunisian regime, protests may re-emerge against a new regime that, furthermore, as indicated in a report by Amnesty International, has not yet provided justice to the victims of the dictatorship.

With EFE, AFP and AP.