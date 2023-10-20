This festival dedicated to Arab and African directors is a major annual cultural forum in Tunisia.

Tunisia, which hosted on its territory between 1982 and 1994 the Palestine Liberation Organization led by Yasser Arafat after its withdrawal from Lebanon, has long been considered a fundamental supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Several demonstrations were organized in different regions of the country to denounce a strike that, according to local authorities, killed hundreds of people in the courtyard of a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday evening.