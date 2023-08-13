Tunisia (Union)

Tunisia called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to support the Tunisian Red Crescent in its efforts towards illegal immigrants.

Tunisian Interior Minister Kamal al-Fiqi said, after a meeting with the head of the commission, Monica Nuru, at the ministry’s headquarters, that “Tunisia has traditions in taking note of humanitarian situations that require care and attention, especially the efforts of Tunisian security in rescue and rescue operations and good treatment of irregular migrants.”

He praised the field work carried out by the Tunisian Red Crescent towards immigrants, stressing the need for the support of this organization by international organizations dealing with such files.

Al-Fiqi affirmed, “Tunisia’s commitment to continuing to apply national legislation within the framework of full respect for the principles of human rights and international covenants.”

He pointed to “the importance of consulting with the Tunisian state before taking any position, as it is a full-fledged member of the United Nations.”

A week ago, Tunisia called on international organizations to play their role in relief operations and securing basic needs, in response to reports and statements issued by international organizations regarding the Tunisian authorities’ handling of the unprecedented increase in flows and the situation of irregular migrants.

In the context, Tunisia announced yesterday the recovery of two bodies of irregular migrants and the rescue of 13 others after their boat sank off the coast of the country.

The General Administration of the Tunisian National Guard said, in a statement, that “a boat of Tunisian irregular migrants carrying 20 people sank at dawn on Saturday, 120 meters from the shores of the city of Gabes, in the south of the country.” The administration added, “The guards recovered two bodies and rescued 13 Tunisian irregular immigrants, while the search is still underway for the rest of the missing.” It stated that “the two bodies were of an infant and a 20-year-old man.”

Tunisia has been witnessing a remarkable escalation in the pace of irregular migration to Europe across the Mediterranean, especially towards the coasts of Italy, due to the repercussions of economic crises in African countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a related context, a charitable organization said yesterday that its rescue ship had rescued 76 migrants who were on an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean heading to the port of Naples in southern Italy.

Another boat docked yesterday, carrying 59 rescued migrants, in Porto Empedocle, in Sicily, southern Italy, as more and more people attempt the perilous journey across the central Mediterranean.

A charity said seven women and 24 children were among the 76 people it rescued in international waters in the Maltese search and rescue area on Monday night.