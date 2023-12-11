Tunisia (agencies)

Tunisian Foreign Minister, Nabil Ammar, called for greater international cooperation in the field of combating irregular migration, with increasing pressure on Tunisia to stop the waves of migration emanating from its coasts.

In his meeting with the Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope, in Geneva, Ammar called for greater solidarity in the fight against irregular migration, as it is a shared responsibility that no country can bear alone.

Tunisia is facing European pressure to curb the intense waves of migration from its coast to the nearby Italian islands, and from there to the European Union countries. The year 2023 witnessed record numbers of departures from the coast of Tunisia, most of them coming from sub-Saharan African countries, in addition to the frequency of tragic sinking incidents of boats crowded with migrants. There are tens of thousands of people on Tunisian soil waiting for the opportunity to cross the Mediterranean Sea with the help of human smugglers.

The Foreign Minister said, “The Tunisian authorities are committed to protecting all immigrants on its territory and respecting their rights.” In a statement yesterday, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted the Director of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope, as saying that the organization is ready to play a more effective mediating role between European and African countries in order to encourage regular migration, according to an approach based on common interest.