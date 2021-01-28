An investigation was opened in Tunisia after the reception of a suspicious letter intended for the head of state Kaïs Saïed, announced the authorities, the Algerian presidency evoking, it, a “attempted poisoning”. An open letter, Tuesday, January 26, by a manager of the Kaïs Saïed contained a suspicious material and an investigation was opened to determine its nature and origin, the Tunisian presidency told AFP. No one was indisposed, and the mail did not reach the president, according to the same source.

The services of the Presidency of the Republic received a letter containing a suspicious powder, said a source of the Presidency of the Republic #TAP – Tunis-Africa-Press Agency (@AgenceTAP) January 27, 2021

Tunisian media have mentioned a suspicion of ricin mail, a potentially deadly poison. “The mail was therefore seized and subjected to a chemical analysis, while the person in charge who opened it was admitted to the hospital and subjected to close surveillance. An investigation was opened and dozens of people would be heard”, report Realitiesonline.

This case comes in a very tense political context in Tunisia, after a standoff over a government reshuffle, between Kaïs Saïed, an independent conservative, and the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the main party in parliament. According to the deputy and leader of Ennahdha Said Ferjani, this case is the result of a communication blow that “comes to break the growing wave of dissatisfaction with Saïed”.

In Algeria, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, hospitalized in Germany, had heard from his Tunisian counterpart.. “The President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune this evening had a telephone interview with his brother, the President of the Tunisian Republic, Kaïs Saïed, during which he inquired about his state of health following the news of the attempt to his poisoning “, do we read in the press release quoted by the official APS agency.