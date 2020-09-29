The Tunisian president was quick to react after the murder of a 29-year-old young woman. The assassination of young Rahma on September 25 caused turmoil in the country and revived the debate on the death penalty.

Her name was Rahma, a young Tunisian woman of 29 years old. She was murdered on September 25, 2020. Disappeared outside her office, she was found lifeless near the highway between the capital, Tunis, and a residential area of ​​Marsa. According to the Interior Ministry, a suspect, quickly arrested by police, confessed, claiming to have killed her and to have stolen her phone. Faced with the excitement triggered by this murder, much commented on on social networks, the Tunisian President, Kaïs Saïed, was quick to react.

Anyone who kills a person for no reason deserves the death penalty. We will provide him with all the conditions for self-defense, but if it is proven that he has killed, I don’t think the solution is not to apply the death penalty.Kaïs Saïed, the Tunisian president

In the aftermath of this heinous crime, Tunisian citizens converged in front of the presidential palace in Carthage to express their anger and demand the activation of the death penalty against the alleged perpetrator of this crime.

This is not the first time that Tunisians have taken up the debate on the death penalty which has not been applied since 1991. Supporters and adversaries regularly clash when innocent citizens are victims of heinous crimes, such as this one. of young Rahma.

This was the case in August 2018. At the time, four individuals broke into the home of an octogenarian in the village of Bir-Aïche, in western Tunisia. The old lady, her daughter and her 15-year-old granddaughter, present at her home, had been assaulted. The grandmother had succumbed to her injuries. His little daughter, kidnapped by the attackers, was found three days later, raped and seriously injured. This drama, told by Sputnik, had aroused great emotion. Many Tunisians, including writers and intellectuals, had drawn up a final indictment against the perpetrators of these crimes. Some believe that the death penalty was not enough to punish these people devoid of all humanity.

“I am for that they are publicly tortured … Until death follows. Modernity, human rights, do not mean that we are tolerant of people who have nothing to do with humanity “, wrote the academic and writer Olfa Youssef quoted by Sputnik. While her colleague Emna Rmili suggested on social networks that the crime of rape be punished by castration.

But other Tunisians were more nuanced, preferring to recall that “the death penalty has never provided a solution, nor reduced the death rate”. This is the position displayed by the Tunisian Coalition Against the Death Penalty (CTCPM), which was indignant, in a statement published on September 28, against the campaign targeting human rights defenders, launched after the murder of the young Rahma.

It is not legitimate to give the state the right to assassinate citizens in the name of the law and thus give in to violence and repressionPress release from the Tunisian Coalition Against the Death Penalty

The Tunisian Constitution, adopted in 2014, three years after the revolution, enshrines “the right to life”, but did not abolish the death penalty. However, if the Tunisian justice continues to regularly condemn people to the death penalty, in particular for terrorism, a moratorium has been applied de facto since 1991.