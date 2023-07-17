European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement aimed at “investing in shared prosperity” and includes “five pillars”, including migration issues.

Tunisia is a major starting point for irregular migrants towards the Italian coasts.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Italian Georgia Meloni accompanied the European official on this visit, their second to Tunisia. The three officials made a first visit a month ago during which they proposed this partnership.

The five pillars are “macroeconomic stability, trade and investment, transition towards green energy, bringing people together, and migration,” the commission said in a statement.

Meloni said the agreement was “an important new step in dealing with the migration crisis in an integrated manner.” She invited Tunisian President Kais Saied to participate in an international conference on migration to be hosted in Rome next Sunday.

In particular, it is planned to extend the Erasmus exchange program to Tunisia and provide an aid of 65 million euros to 80 schools.

On the energy front, von der Leyen stressed that the EU wants to support the development of renewable energies in the Maghreb country, which has “enormous potential”.

Meloni considered that the partnership between Tunisia and the European Union “can be considered as a model for establishing new relations with North Africa.”

As for immigration, Rutte considered that the agreement would allow “better control of irregular migration.”

Saeed raised this issue before his visitors, calling for a “collective agreement on inhumane migration and (forced) displacement carried out by criminal networks.”

New means of collaboration

“Tunisians have given these immigrants everything that can be given with unlimited generosity,” Said said.

The agreement between Brussels and Tunisia includes 105 million euros in aid to combat irregular migration.

The European Union also promised direct budget aid of €150 million in 2023, at a time when Tunisia suffers from a liquidity shortage that causes regular shortages of basic necessities that the state buys directly.

The three European officials had spoken during their first visit that the bloc would lend Tunisia up to 900 million euros to help the country’s overall finances in the coming years.

Von der Leyen said Sunday that Brussels remains “ready to provide this assistance as soon as the conditions are met”. However, this “aid” is conditional on an agreement between Tunisia and the International Monetary Fund on a new loan of $2 billion, which has been pending for months.

Saeed rejects two basic conditions in the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which are the lifting of subsidies on basic products and the restructuring of state institutions that are facing difficulties.

On Sunday, he said new ways of cooperation outside the international monetary framework should be found.