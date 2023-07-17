€1.1 billion agreement aims to combat human trafficking, reinforce borders and promote the Tunisian economy

Tunisia and the EU (European Union) signed this Sunday (July 16, 2023) an agreement on “strategic partnership” worth €1.1 billion (about R$5.9 billion at current exchange rates).

The measure establishes financial aid for the fight against human trafficking and reinforcements at the borders in order to register Tunisians arriving in European countries. For this, the European bloc will allocate € 100 million (about R$ 538 million, at current exchange rates) to the African country.

The initiative also aims to promote macroeconomic stability, trade advances and Tunisia’s transition to green energy.

A “strategic partnership” was announced to journalists during a visit by Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission), Mark Rutte (Prime Minister of the Netherlands) and Giorgia Meloni (Prime Minister of Italy) to Tunisia. The authorities were received by the Tunisian president, Kaïs Saïed.

According to von der Leyen, the agreement was built on 5 pillars:

connecting people, creating opportunities for young people;

build a tunisian economy “robust”;

attract investment in key areas such as digital, water management and sustainable agriculture;

establish a clean energy partnership and cooperate in “most effective way” in migration.

“This partnership will promote economic growth, jobs and future prospects for Tunisia’s economy, including the transition to sustainable energy. Regarding migration, it contains agreements to disrupt the business model of smugglers and human traffickers, strengthen border control, and improve registration and return”said Mark Rutte in Publication on twitter.