Tunisia is at the bottom of the group standings, with one point, on goal difference from the third Denmark team, while France leads with 6 points, after it officially secured its qualification, and 3 points ahead of second-placed Australia.

Crazy mission

France has not been defeated in the World Cup since 2014, when it was defeated 1-0 by Germany in the quarter-finals.

Tunisia’s qualification will only happen by breaking the unbeaten chain of the team that won the 2018 World Cup, and that will not be enough. Rather, the Carthage Eagles will wait for Australia and Denmark to draw together to cross, or Denmark’s victory with a clean goal, with the Arab team’s victory over its French counterpart by two goals.

Jalal Al-Qadri, coach of the Tunisian national team, did not say in the press conference that his team would defeat the world champion and qualify, but he expressed his confidence in the ability of the Carthage Eagles to present a great match and a strong performance against the defending champions.

Al-Qadri added, “The great strength of the French national team does not diminish the Tunisian national team. We have great confidence in all the players. We have 26 men in the team, ready to make a strong reaction in the match.”

Al-Qadri considered that his team appeared with two faces, the first of which was good against Denmark, and the second was bad against Australia, hoping that the first face would appear in the France match.

The Tunisian team dreams of restoring the glories of the past, as it was the first team in the history of the Arabs to win the World Cup when it defeated Mexico (3-1) in the 1978 World Cup, and it will become the first Arab team to defeat the defending champion if it beats its French counterpart.

French expectation

France coach Didier Deschamps said in the pre-match press conference that he expects Tunisia to play to win, praising the good performance of the Carthage Eagles in the previous two matches.

France secured qualification, and it may pass at the top of the group even if it loses to Tunisia, but this does not mean complacency in front of the Carthage Eagles, which was confirmed by Deschamps.

The French national team broke the knot of the famous World Cup holder in the last versions, as the champion was bidding farewell to the next tournament from the first round, but the legend ended in the best way, as France was the first to qualify for the round of sixteen in the World Cup in Qatar.

Deschamps said that his team will make some changes to the starting line-up after it secured qualification, but he refused to disclose the names that will participate, adding: “I will not say the changes so that Tunisia does not feel comfortable knowing more information about my team.”