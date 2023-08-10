This Thursday, August 10, when the agreement between Tunisia and Libya was announced to pick up the hundreds of migrants abandoned in the desert, on the border between the two countries, a tragic figure was confirmed: the number of deaths as a result of these abandonments rose to 27, according to the Libyan Interior Ministry. However, the Libyan Human Rights Committee differs and puts the death toll at 35.

This Thursday, August 10, Tunisia and Libya announced a pact: the sub-Saharan migrants who were stranded on the border between the two nations will be distributed. It is the greatest coordination between the two countries in the face of the migration crisis.

Many of those affected had faced the difficult situation for a month, after being abandoned at the scene by the Tunisian police authorities.

During a ministerial meeting held on Wednesday in the Tunisian capital, a consensus was reached, ratified in the last few hours: “We have agreed to distribute the contingents of migrants who are at the border,” a spokesperson for the Tunisian Ministry told the news agency. AFP news.

Faker Bouzghaya, the Tunisian spokesman, provided more details: “Tunisia will assume the responsibility of caring for a group made up of 76 men, 42 women and 8 children,” he said.

Under the terms of the deal, the Libyans will take responsibility for the remaining migrants stranded in the region, an estimated 150-200 people.







“We received a supply of water and food. Our condition is improving, especially that of the children. The sick have not yet been transferred to the hospital, they are still with us,” shared Kelvin, a Nigerian migrant who spoke with the InfoMigrants network.

On the night of Wednesday, August 9, Kelvin was repatriated to the Tunisian town of Tataouine, finding refuge in a center run by the International Organization for Migration.

Kelvin’s journey took him through nearly a month in the scorching desert, following his arrest by Tunisian authorities in Sfax in early July.

The arrests and deportations of migrants to the inhospitable border strip between Tunisia and Libya gained momentum after the death of a Tunisian citizen in a confrontation with migrants in Sfax, which occurred on July 3.

At least 27 lives were snuffed out by harsh desert conditions

In a dramatic panorama, hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been stranded for weeks, facing the reality of the desert without access to food or water, under sweltering heat that touched 50 degrees Celsius.

The death toll rose to at least 27. The Libyan Interior Ministry released a statement revealing this tally. The portfolio reported that a forensic team had been deployed in the border area between Libya and Tunisia (Al-Assah) with the aim of identifying the bodies, “under the supervision of the Attorney General”.

According to Libyan border guards, the bodies of at least 27 #migrants have been found at the Tunisian-Libyan border in recent days. One woman, who said she had been pushed out to the border region by Tunisian authorities, told her story to Reuters.



Libyan government spokesman Mohamed Hamouda, questioned by the AP agency, also confirmed the discovery of new bodies, although he chose not to share additional details.

Ahmed Hamza, director of the Libyan Human Rights Committee, confirmed that Libyan border guards made a macabre discovery on Tuesday, August 8. However, their numbers are even higher. Hamza assures that at least 35 bodies have been rescued on the Tunisian-Libyan border since the start of the expulsions of migrants, last July.

“Acts of Torture”

According to humanitarian sources consulted by AFP, “a minimum of 2,000 sub-Saharan individuals” had been “expelled” by the Tunisian security forces, dragged towards the desolate border areas with Libya and Algeria. Even here, the data fluctuates depending on the sources. The Libyan Human Rights Committee estimates that 750 migrants have been forced out of Tunisia and into Libya since last month.

Regardless of the figures, the actions carried out by the Tunisian authorities against migrants are classified as “acts of torture”, as decreed by the World Organization against Torture.

File-Sub-Saharan migrants abandoned in the desert on the Tunisian-Libyan border, July 16, 2023. AFP – MAHMUD TURKIA

In response to the crisis, the organization has brought the matter before the United Nations Committee against Torture on two occasions, urging the Tunisian government to provide aid to the migrants.

Human Rights Watch has also denounced “serious abuses” perpetrated by several members of the Tunisian security forces “against black African migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.”

However, the Tunisian authorities have denied all the accusations. President Kaïs Saïed has dismissed the reports about the treatment of sub-Saharan Africans, calling them “lies”.

Likewise, Saïed assured that “the Tunisian security forces have looked after those who have arrived in Tunisia and wish to settle here, in contrast to what has been stated.”

