Tunisia (Union)

Yesterday, the Tunisian judiciary issued an official Interpol warrant to arrest and extradite Moaz Ghannouchi, the son of the head of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, who resides in Britain and is accused of inciting violence in Tunisia.

The official spokesman for the Court of First Instance in the city of Kasserine, Salah El-Din Al-Rashdi, confirmed in a press statement that a summons card was issued against two people who are outside Tunisian territory, in the case of “forming an agreement in order to change the state’s structure, attack internal security and force the population to attack each other.”

He explained that those included in the subpoena card include Moaz Ghannouchi, son of the dissolved parliament speaker, and the leader of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, Rashid Ghannouchi.

At the end of last October, the Public Prosecution had authorized the detention of 4 people, on suspicion of distributing money with the aim of stirring up strife in Kasserine.

And the Ministry of the Interior confirmed, in a statement at the time, that “the Public Prosecution at the Court of First Instance in Kasserine Governorate authorized the opening of an investigation regarding the formation of a formation with the aim of attacking public and private property and inciting chaos within popular neighborhoods.”

According to the Ministry, this investigation comes against the background of a complaint filed by a person stating that an officer had previously contacted him and asked him to incite a group of young men from the “Al-Karma” neighborhood in Kasserine to riot and block the road, claiming that consumables were not available, in exchange for enabling him to pay an amount. Money is raised if the protests continue.