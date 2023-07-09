Home page politics

Tunisia is on the economic brink. Nevertheless, hundreds of refugees are pouring into the country. The violence increases. But the EU is sticking to the migration agreement.

Sfax – Hundreds of migrants from the Tunisian port city of Sfax have been displaced into the desert since the beginning of the week. This was preceded by strong tensions with the townspeople, which have been going on for days and have sometimes resulted in violent clashes.

Tunisia struggles with illegal migration

According to local residents, migrants and Tunisians threw stones at each other. A government agency in Tunisia reported the arrest of 34 people. A video circulating on social media allegedly shows a migrant shelter set on fire. The conflict culminated on Tuesday night (4 July) when a 41-year-old Tunisian was stabbed to death.

Although violence has only just broken out, the conflict has been smoldering for some time. The residents of the port city south of Tunis had recently complained more and more about the migrants and their behavior. Last month there were calls for deportations – on the grounds that Sfax should not become a “city of refugees”.

The refugees, on the other hand, see themselves defenseless against the racism of the residents in their plight. Many migrants are considered to have entered the country illegally because they do not have a passport. Without this, however, there is neither a work permit nor a residence status in Tunisia, which means that the “sans papiers” (documentless) become second-class citizens.

Expulsion and violence: the conflict between refugees and the population comes to a head

After the deadly knife attack, the atmosphere has now heated up even further. The residents of Sfax are outraged and no longer want to offer the refugees in their city any protection. Dozens were forcibly displaced or fled themselves, the agency said AFP. Non-governmental organizations report that hundreds of migrants were taken by bus to desert areas in the south of the country. In the border areas with Algeria and Libya, the countries from which many had come into the country, they were abandoned without supplies. “We have nothing to eat or drink. We’re in the desert,” Issa Kone, 27, told the news outlet.

According to Kone, agents from the National Guard broke into their home at night, caught them and then transported them to the desert. The paramilitaries acted in the interests of the government. President Kais Saied had recently announced tougher action against the “hordes” of migrants, whom he accused of a “criminal conspiracy”. The allegation of a “criminal plan hatched since the beginning of the 21st century”, which Saied actively fueled, is part of the conspiracy theory of the “black African plan”. The aim is to influence the “demographic composition of Tunisia”. Since the verbal arson, there had been significantly more violence and harassment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

Economic crisis and poverty: is the transit country Tunisia safe?

Another reason for the xenophobic mood is the economic crisis in the country. Tunisia has repeatedly had to borrow money from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union in order to stabilize the economy. The rise in interest rates by the central banks in Europe and the USA makes credit more expensive and acts as a fire accelerator. Heavy reliance on imported wheat compounds the problem. 60 percent of the wheat comes from Ukraine or Russia. In the summer of 2022, there was therefore no bread to buy at times. The war in Ukraine doubled the budget needed to feed a family, a woman named Hajer reported at a market in Tunis dem ZDF sued against.

Along with Libya, Tunisia is one of the most important North African transit countries for migrants on their way to Europe. The deteriorating situation in the country has led to a surge in people trying to get to Europe by boat, observers said. According to the news portal, it is not only refugees from other countries who are embarking on the journey into the unknown, but also many Tunisians DW. Every day people lose their lives on the Mediterranean route, because they can neither stay in Tunisia nor return to their homeland. UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk spoke to the daily News of over 26,000 dead since 2014.

Which routes are used to flee to Europe? There are numerous ways that refugees come to Europe, some of which are overland, but mostly by sea. The “West African Route” describes the route from West Africa to the Canary Islands. The “Western Balkan route” leads through the Balkan states. Since the migration pact with Turkey, the route has lost some of its importance. Another escape corridor, the “eastern land route”, leads overland to Poland, Hungary or Slovakia. Most people are currently coming to us via the Mediterranean.

“Hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants”: EU wants migration pact with Tunisia

This does not prevent the EU from classifying Tunisia as a safe country of origin. The President of the European People’s Party (EPP) Manfred Weber campaigned for one in April Refugee pact modeled on the Turkey agreement. Weber said that “gangs of people smugglers must put a stop to their work together” and “hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants” who are obliged to leave the country must be returned to their home countries. The federal government also supports such an agreement. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser (SPD) approached the Tunisian President in June for cooperation. The SPD politician had stated that one goal was “to end the terrible deaths in the Mediterranean”. At the same time, deportations to the Arab country are to be simplified.

However, human rights organizations repeatedly warn against the step. A statement issued by 69 initiatives said Tunisia was “neither a safe country of origin nor a safe third country“. Above all, people with black skin are exposed to violence and persecution. “They are subject to racist checks by security forces and are being arbitrarily detained,” the statement said. In addition, there is a lack of everyday goods in the country, and water use is also severely restricted due to periods of drought. The organizations are demanding that the EU end its financial and technical support to the Tunisian Coast Guard. Europe is partly to blame for the deaths on its border.

Poker for human lives: The EU is negotiating with the Tunisian autocrat

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) in June, Tunisia held out the prospect of a “reinforced partnership” and financial aid of over one billion euros. The greens criticized the effort. The money should primarily be used to fight against irregular Tunisia migration get supported. However, President Saied is aware of his key role and is driving up the price, the news portal wrote nv. According to the Tunisian head of state, his country will not play the role of border police for Europe. “In fact, we want to hire Saied as Europe’s new bouncer. And he wants to pay for it as dearly as possible,” a diplomat from Brussels described the situation.

In fact, it is questionable whether the Tunisian autocrat is a good match for Brussels, according to the news portal. On the one hand, the political situation in Tunisia is tense, on the other hand, Saied is “not exactly a human rights friend and a democrat”. He is considered a “gay persecutor, hater of Israel and Islamist in suit”, is in favor of the death penalty and against equal consideration of women in inheritance law. In addition, he not only rejects a normalization of relations with Israel, he even describes it as “treason”. He posed with Mahmoud Abbas in front of a map from which Israel had been erased.

Far from a flawless democracy: reform and modernization processes in Tunisia are failing

Meanwhile, the economic situation remains miserable, and mass unemployment has Tunisia firmly in its grip. The president has eliminated the remnants of the Arab Spring, he is imprisoning members of the opposition, journalists and trade unionists. In 2021, Saied dismissed parliament in a cold coup. Since then he has ruled as an autocrat by decree. “Tunisia is a priority country of the Ta’ziz Partnership for Democracy. In this way, Germany is supporting reform and modernization processes, political cultural work and, in particular, initiatives by Tunisian civil society on democracy and social participation. These efforts seem to bog down in the Tunisian desert. (Tadhg Nagel)