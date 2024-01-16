Ahmed Atef (Tunisia)

The views of experts and political analysts on extending the emergency law in Tunisia varied between supporters and opponents, but most of them agree on the importance of the decision. Given the security conditions and fears of terrorist expansion surrounding the country and its interests, considering that it is a priority to protect the people and institutions, and support the country’s stability.

The Tunisian strategic expert and security analyst, Faisal Al-Sharif, considered that extending the state of emergency appears to be a routine measure that has been in effect since 1978, and is periodically extended for periods ranging from one to three months, in accordance with the order organizing it after the first general strike of the Tunisian Labor Union at that time. However, this appears to be the case. This time took on an important dimension after a group of terrorists were eliminated in Mount Chaambi.

Al-Sharif added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the state of emergency allows the executive authority to take exceptional measures to pursue anyone who authorizes himself to harm the internal stability of the country, communicate with foreign parties, or pursue corrupt people, and from a legal standpoint, it gives broad powers to the executive authority.

The Tunisian presidency had issued a decision to extend the state of emergency in the country throughout the month of January, in a move that politicians interpreted as a “preventive measure in anticipation of any terrorist attacks” or the outbreak of “violence, protests, and violent student, union, and political unrest,” similar to what Tunisia witnessed during January in years. precedent.

For his part, Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet said that the decision to renew the state of emergency for a month is not a new matter, especially since it was announced since the terrorist operations that the country witnessed in 2015, and that this aims to continue strengthening the work of the army, national security and national guard forces to confront the terrorist threat. .

Munther pointed out in statements to Al-Ittihad that recently the security forces were able to stop and dismantle a number of terrorist cells, and thus extending the emergency has nothing to do with any infringement on public freedoms or the fundamental rights of the people, especially since demonstrations are permitted. There, as well as association activity and field work, are proceeding normally.

Munther stressed that the decision aims to address the threat of terrorism, which is expanding significantly again in North Africa and the Sahel-Saharan region, especially in northern Mali, and the return of the activity of Al-Qaeda and the Ansar Dine group, and therefore it is to strengthen the field work of the security forces to confront terrorist groups and anticipate and thwart any operation at this stage. .

In the same context, Tunisian political analyst Basil Turgeman differs in opinion, and believes that Tunisia is witnessing a state of progress on the security level that represents a degree of stability that does not require extending the state of emergency, unless there is information and security reports that say the opposite, pointing out that from an economic standpoint There is no interest in this, because it gives a bad message to local and foreign investors.