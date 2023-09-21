Ounissi has been head of the Ennahda movement since the arrest of Rached Ghannouchi on April 17.

Al-Wanissi was arrested by police officers on September 5, before his case was referred to the anti-terrorism judicial branch.

Abdel Fattah Al-Taghouti, an official in the Ennahdha Party, told Agence France-Presse that the investigating judge in this pole decided on Wednesday to issue a detention warrant against Al-Ounissi.

In the recordings leaked on social media, a statement attributed to Lounissi appears in which he mentions his meeting with influential Tunisian businessmen, as well as talking about financial violations committed by a responsible member of the Ennahdha Party.

In the context of the same case, other officials of the Ennahdha Party were arrested, including Abdel Karim Al-Harouni.