Sassi Jebel, Agencies (Tunisia)

The Tunisian authorities demanded from the judiciary to open an investigation against the deputies of the dissolved parliament on charges of conspiring against state security and forming a criminal concord after they held a session via video technology during which they voted to cancel the exceptional measures taken by President Kais Saied on July 25 last year, while Tunisian experts and analysts confirmed that the decision The president dissolved parliament, despite its delay, and activated the constitutional theory that enshrines the principle of legitimate defense of the state for its institutions and the protection of security and stability, amid calls for taking other steps such as solving the files of deportation, assassinations, secret organization and other crimes committed by the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement.

The Tunisian Minister of Justice said that she had asked the state attorney at the Court of Appeal to open an investigation against the deputies of the dissolved parliament on charges of conspiring against state security and forming a criminal concord after they held the session.

The head of the Brotherhood’s “Al-Nahda” movement in the dissolved parliament, Imad Al-Khamiri, said yesterday that he had been invited, along with dozens of other deputies, to be investigated by the security authorities.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Khamiri stated that he had received a summons to appear before a security squad in the Bouchoucha area of ​​the capital.

The investigation with Al-Khamiri and other deputies comes after the frozen parliament held a virtual plenary session and voted unanimously to cancel the exceptional measures

Announced by President Kais Saied since July 25, 2021, including his freezing of Parliament.

Yesterday evening, Tunisian President Kais Saied issued a decree dissolving parliament, which has been suspended since last year, describing the meeting he held via video technology two days ago as a “conspiracy against state security.”

Said said after the session in a video recording posted on the Internet, “Tunisia is today living a failed coup attempt. Today, at this historic moment, I announce the dissolution of Parliament in order to preserve the state and its institutions.”

In addition, an expert in Tunisian constitutional law, Rabeh Al-Kharaifi, confirmed in statements to Al-Ittihad that President Qais Saeed’s decision activates the constitutional theory that enshrines the principle of legitimate defense of the state for itself and its institutions in order to protect its security and stability, stressing that the official reading and interpretation of the chapters of the constitution is due The President of the Republic, without anyone else.

Al-Kharaifi called on the Tunisian president to go to the people and set a date for the elections to ensure that the upcoming electoral process is not questioned.

In turn, Tunisian political analyst Anas Chebbi told Al-Ittihad: The Tunisian president’s step is somewhat late and would have been more effective if it had been taken on July 25, as it was not followed by other steps such as solving the files of extradition, assassinations, secret organization and other crimes that It was committed by the Brotherhood “Ennahda” movement.

In this context, the journalist and political analyst Ali Al-Khumaili considered that the decision to dissolve the parliament came to protect the state’s institutions, its security and stability, stressing that the Tunisian president preferred to intervene in dissolving the parliament, even if the decision came relatively late, as it has been 8 months since the decision to freeze. In statements to Al-Ittihad, Al-Khumaili called for “early legislative elections, after the farces and rivalries that recognized violence in its verbal and physical forms.”

He added, “It was necessary to activate the constitutional theory that enshrines the principle of legitimate defense of the state for itself and its institutions to protect its security and stability, especially since the only official reading of the constitution and the interpretation of its chapters is up to the president of the republic alone,” according to constitutional law specialists.

In turn, the former Tunisian minister, Sadiq Chaaban, confirmed that Kais Saied’s decision is an exceptional solution taken by the president in accordance with Article 72, and it is the most important authority of the President of the Republic when things get tough.

Said, a former constitutional law professor, says his actions are constitutional and necessary to save Tunisia from years of political paralysis and economic stagnation caused by a corrupt elite serving its own interests.

He says he will form a committee to rewrite a constitution that will be put to a referendum in July and then hold parliamentary elections in December.