Okasha announced at the end of last January that she had resigned from her position, citing her decision as “there are fundamental differences in views” with Saeed.

The former official was the right arm of Saeed, and accompanies him on all his movements inside and outside the country.

At the end of last April, activists circulated extensively on social media, audio clips of Okasha, the former advisor to the president.

Eleven audio recordings have been leaked since April 29, believed to be Okasha, in which they talk about “the scenes of the Carthage Palace” and Said’s meetings with senior diplomatic officials, and were widely circulated on social media.

Okasha wrote a post on her official Facebook page on April 30, in which she confirmed: “I have absolutely nothing to do with the paid pages that defame, insult and slander people’s symptoms, and which recently deliberately distorted the President of the Republic by fabricating and installing my voice. I did not say what they said. On my tongue, I’m not of that level.”

Okasha, 41, is an expert like Said in constitutional law. She was appointed as a legal advisor at the Carthage Palace at the end of 2019, and then became director of the presidential office in early 2020.