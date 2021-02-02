Nadia Salomé’s mother is elderly and dependent. The old lady was hospitalized in an Ehpad in the Paris region, but the quality of care displeased her daughter. So, she made the choice of Tunisia, despite the distance. “I see my mom less often but I see her longer. I didn’t get rid of my mom, I put her in a nicer place so that she would have the prettiest end of life possible“, says Nadia Salomé.

Creating nursing homes in one of the many empty hotels in Yasmine Hammamet (Tunisia) is the idea of ​​Frenchman Alexandre Canabal. “We took the average French price which is around 1,700 euros per month, and we wanted to give as much as possible to families at that price “, he explains. Better accommodation and more staff: this is the promise of this nursing home manager. “We have at home one nursing assistant per resident“, continues Alexandre Canabal.