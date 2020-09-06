The assault passed off in Sousse, within the east of the nation, on Sunday morning. The town had already been the scene of a lethal jihadist assault in 2015.

A member of the Nationwide Guard (gendarmerie) was killed in a seaside resort in japanese Tunisia, Sunday, September 6 within the morning, in an assault “terrorist”, the spokesperson for the Nationwide Guard informed AFP. Three attackers have been then shot useless, he added.



“A patrol of two Nationwide Guard brokers was the sufferer of a knife assault in Sousse. One in all them was martyred and the opposite, wounded, is hospitalized”, mentioned Houcem Eddine Jebabli. The safety forces pursued the attackers, who stole the patrol automotive and seized the pistols of the victims, in response to the identical supply. “In an change of fireplace, three terrorists have been killed”, introduced the spokesperson, who specified that the Nationwide Guard automotive and the weapons had been recovered by the police.

The ministry confirmed the dying of the three attackers in an change of fireplace with the safety forces, with out giving additional particulars. The assault and the pursuit of the attackers passed off in Akouda, within the vacationer space of ​​El Kantaoui, in response to the Nationwide Guard.

The assault plunges the nation, cradle of the Arab Spring, within the reminiscence of the sequence of suicide assaults of which it was the item after its revolution of 2011. The town of Sousse, the place the gendarme was killed on Sunday, had specifically was the scene of a lethal jihadist assault in 2015.

The final assault focusing on safety forces dates again to March 6. A police officer was killed and 5 others injured, in addition to a civilian, in a double suicide bombing in opposition to safety forces defending the US Embassy in Tunis.

After the autumn of the dictatorship in 2011, Tunisia was confronted with a increase within the jihadist motion, liable for the deaths of dozens of troopers and police, but additionally many civilians and 59 overseas vacationers. The safety scenario has nonetheless improved markedly in recent times, however assaults in opposition to the safety forces are nonetheless happening, significantly within the mountain ranges bordering Algeria, and sometimes in Tunis.