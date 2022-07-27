Tunisia: Voters voted in favor of the new constitution

Tunisians voted in favor of a new constitution, according to an exit poll. This means a stamp of approval for President Kais Saied, whose rivals accuse him of wanting to establish an autocracy. The referendum, a year after Saied fired the government and parliament froze in what rivals called a coup d’etat, which saw at least 27.5 percent of the 9.3 million registered voters vote, the Tunisian ISIE electoral commission said.

“The referendum will allow us to pass from a situation of despair to one of hope and work”. This was stated by Tunisian President Kais Saied in a speech delivered in the middle of the night in front of his supporters, who poured into the center of Tunis, after the announcement of the exit polls that give the victory of “yes” to over 92%. Saied said that “the Tunisians have taught the world a lesson, a historical lesson. The referendum” was an expression of the will of the majority. Those who chose to boycott made a free choice, but they could have participated and voted no “.

As Repubblica explains, now the fears are of a new authoritarian turn in a country so close and so important also from an Italian perspective. But for Saied there are no fears of a return to an authoritarian system since “there is no turning back and the legitimacy of the president is given by the people”. Yet, the text is described as hyper presidential and there are many fears.

