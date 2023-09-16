Officials and witnesses said on Saturday that Tunisian security forces, backed by aircraft and anti-terrorism units, began a large-scale campaign in the city of Sfax aimed at stopping the flow of thousands of migrants towards Italy and targeting human smugglers.

Units of the Tunisian National Guard raided homes housing hundreds of migrants, intercepted trucks carrying migrants towards the beaches, detained many boats, and arrested smugglers. They also used units of the Guard’s Special Forces, planes, and police dogs.

The raids and arrests, which targeted hundreds of migrants and many smugglers, came at a time when the Italian island of Lampedusa is facing a record number of migrants arriving there on boats.

Local officials described the situation as “tragic” on the small island.

Hundreds of Tunisian security personnel cordoned off places known as “black security points” in the areas of Jebinana, Kerkennah, Mastaria, and in Sfax, which have become major points for the departure of migrant boats towards Italy.

Brigadier General of the Tunisian National Guard, Houssam Eddine Jebabli, said that the air operation targets smugglers who trade in people’s pain.

The mayor of the small island of Lampedusa in Italy said last week that the number of migrants arriving on its shores is increasing, after about 7,000 people arrived from North Africa on boats within two days.

He added that “Lampedusa” has now reached “the point of no return and the island is in crisis.”

About 120,000 migrants have arrived in boats in Italy since the beginning of this year, nearly double the number recorded in the same period in 2022, which amounted to 64,000, according to data from the Italian Ministry of the Interior.

The Tunisian Ministry of Interior said that the campaign was based on instructions from Tunisian President Kais Saied to confront the “unacceptable influx of migrants.”

The European Union pledged to provide one billion euros of bloc funds to Tunisia to help stop the flow of migrants.

On Friday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on the European Union to act jointly “with a naval mission, if necessary” to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa.