Tunisia (agencies)

Tunisian National Guard spokesman Hossam Jebabli announced yesterday that the Naval Guard has prevented about 55,000 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries from reaching European coasts since the beginning of 2023. Al-Jababli explained that 80% of operations to confront irregular migration were “rescue and rescue” operations at sea, while the rest of the interceptions were on the coast. Tunisia represents a major crossing point to Europe by sea for migrants arriving from Africa.