The condemnation to 30 years in prison of three people in Tunisia for cannabis consumption has been strongly denounced in recent days by human rights organizations and on social networks. The investigating judge of the Kef court of first instance sentenced 3 young men to 30 years in prison for consuming and possessing drugs in a public place. The judgment, rendered on January 30, “does not relate only to drug use, but also to the use of a sports field for drug use”court spokesman Mohamed Faouzi Daoudi told AFP on Sunday. Tunisian law provides for a severe penalty for the consumption of narcotics in public space, the spokesperson citing “law 52 and chapters 7 and 11”. The three defendants, aged under 30, can appeal the judgment.

The verdict was denounced by Amnesty International, the director of the regional office of the NGO, Amna Guellali, judging “unacceptable in principle all the sentences issued concerning the consumption and possession of narcotics”. This is’“a deterrent targeting young people, not to introduce reforms but to break up the youth”, she added. The Tunisian League for Human Rights, for its part, denounced a “unjust verdict”, the head of his branch in Kef, Nour Khammassi, demanding a “revision of the chapters of law 52”.

The political class has also taken up the matter. “A youthful mistake should not destroy their future. I agree with other colleagues, to present a new bill as soon as possible. We will work with conviction for the urgent revision of the law. Together save these young people and let us remember that they are not criminals, but targets and victims of criminals who must be brought to justice “, reacted the deputy and former minister Hichem Ben Ahmed.

On social networks, and under the hashtag in Arabic “#prison-no, change the 52”, many users protested against the verdict and called for a protest. The academic Raja Ben Slama for his part strongly criticized the judges of the court of Kef on his Facebook page, for “an absurd verdict and contrary to human rights, to the Constitution, to conventions and to all that is human”. “How do you understand the Constitution, democracy and human rights?”, she asks them.