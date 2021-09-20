Shaaban Bilal, Agencies (Tunisia, Cairo)

Yesterday, the Tunisian Public Prosecution at the Court of Accounts referred more than 30 files related to the violations of the “Brotherhood” and its allies in the electoral campaigns to the judiciary.

The “Brotherhood Ennahda” movement, the “Qalb Tounes” party, and the “Aish Tounisi” association face accusations and electoral crimes, through their involvement in what are known as “contracts with foreign pressure groups”, and they are also facing charges of obtaining foreign funds for the electoral campaign.

The judicial departments of the Court of Accounts have launched their first instance rulings regarding the violations contained in the court’s report related to the 2019 elections.

The judge of the Court of Accounts, Fadela al-Qarkouri, confirmed, in press statements, that “there are suspicions of anonymous financing,” explaining that “there are violations that the electoral law considers a violation, but it does not stipulate a penalty for them, and there are financial violations that the electoral law considers a violation. These violations include the lack of credibility of the financial account, exceeding the financial ceiling, and not depositing the financial account.”

She explained that the Court of Accounts recommended the necessity of regulating penalties, provided that the penal system is effective, and that every violation has an appropriate penalty.

Al-Qarkouri revealed that monitoring the financing of elections should not stop at the financing of campaigns only, but rather should monitor associations and the finances of political parties to know the sources of campaign financing.

Despite the attempts of the “Brotherhood Ennahda” movement to distort the road map in Tunisia, President Kais Saied led the expectations of voting in the presidential elections by 90 percent, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Tunisian Singing Foundation “Sigma Konsai” in cooperation with Al-Maghrib newspaper.

Political experts and analysts told Al-Ittihad that President Kais Saied is very popular in the Tunisian street, which was demonstrated by the failure of the calls for demonstrations in the past few days, stressing that Tunisia is on the right road map.

The Tunisian political analyst since Thabet stressed that the calls for demonstrations are pressure attempts by the “secular opposition,” explaining that the opposition is seeking to redraw the map on the basis of the situation from July 25.

He added to Al-Ittihad that the current data confirms that the opposition has lost the popular support ground it shared before July 25, with a majority hostile to the 2014 and “Ennahda” system, pointing out that this is confirmed by the popularity of Qais Saeed and the Free Constitutional Party, according to the latest polls. for opinions.

Tunisian political forces are demanding the speedy formation of a mini-government to resolve economic, social and health crises and to avoid a political vacuum after the exceptional measures taken by the Tunisian president to dissolve the government and freeze parliament.

The Tunisian lawyer and analyst, Sisi, Hazem Al-Kasuri, said that the demonstrations called for by the “Ennahda” movement and some of its allies could not be considered weighty and did not affect. On the contrary, there was a large presence of Qais Saeed’s supporters in the street, stressing that there is a great popular support for the Tunisian president.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that every day that passes, the Brotherhood is in a bad position, especially in light of the return of the Audit Department to work after the end of the judicial leave, which began looking into the electoral abuses of the Ennahda movement, which makes their legal situation difficult.

Kasuri stressed that the situation in Tunisia is moving towards the right path and in accordance with the law, which is what the Tunisian people strongly support until this stage ends, pointing to the commitment of President Kais Saied to fulfill his obligations towards the Tunisian people, and this commitment is made by accelerating the selection of a nationally acclaimed figure to form the government and passing through this The crisis, adding that parties are trying to fabricate issues far from the problems of the Tunisian people and promoting Tunisia’s collapse is a controversy over the fact that the situation in Tunisia is not independent.